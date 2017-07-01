KCCI leader for aggressive public drive on traffic rules

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Heavy rains during last two days disrupted the civic life with added disruption of electricity outages, marooned road under standing waters, and lack of public transport made the rain a real havoc at grass root level.

Meanwhile, the Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) & Former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Siraj Kassam Teli has said that around 60 percent of the traffic jams being suffered on the streets of Karachi, particularly after recent rains, are caused by the public themselves because of fearless violation of traffic rules, absence of civic sense and totally senseless and amateurish driving which is mainly due to lack of awareness and proper training about the basic traffic rules.

Siraj Teli said that Provincial and Local governments can only be blamed for the remaining 40 percent which includes failure to deal with encroachments, negligence to city’s dilapidated sewerage network, timely unclog rainwater and other Nullahs and unavailability of traffic police officers and other municipal staff at important spots to deal with different situations emerging during and after the torrential rains.

He said that it is mainly the public which has to be blamed for the severe traffic jams as whenever a commuter sees some standstill rainwater on any road or underpass, he or she fearlessly violates the one-way traffic rule, which encourages dozens of others to do the same.

Although these commuters regularly use these roads every day and are well aware that no sump is present on that particular road yet they prefer to immediately make a U-turn and violate one-way traffic rule to save their vehicles.

Consequently, severe traffic jams occur at some of the busiest roads where people remain stuck up for hours and they can easily been seen blaming the government for traffic mess without realizing their own mistakes.