KCCI concerned over law, order

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The leadership of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed their concern over increasing incidents of snatching, looting and dacoities in the city and have called for more strict steps to ensure security of life and property of the people.

In a joint statement here on Monday, Patron-in-Chief of KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli and its President Shamim Ahmed Firpo, while referring to Karachi Operation initiated in September 2013, stated that the trade and industrial community was fairly convinced that around 70 percent of law and order situation had improved since the commencement of this operation. But, they regretted, the sudden rise in street crimes had created fear among the business community and the general public. All this called for a revised strategy to ensure better law and order situation in the city, which was an economic hub of the country, they said.