KC-EU lauds EU for linking HRs with India trade talk

Special Correspondent

Brussels

Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Chairman Ali Raza Syed Sunday lauded European Union’s (EU) stance for connecting the upcoming Union free trade dialogue with human rights’ situation in India.

KC-EU chairman said, “New Delhi is involved massive human rights violation in Jammu anf Lashmir and EU should pressurize India to stop the crimes against humanity in the disputed territory.”

He added, “EU has important role in the world politics and it is a moral duty of the Union to ask India to stop the human rights violations in Kashmir and provide right of self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Human rights have been bone of contention between EU and India.

The two sides could not reach a final conclusion on Free Trade Agreement (FTA), despite a decade of negotiations.