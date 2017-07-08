KC-EU chief pays glowing tribute to Shaheed Burhan Wani

Our Correspondent

Brussels

The Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) Chairman, Ali Raza Syed has paid glowing tribute to martyr Burhan Muzaffar Wani on eve of his first martyrdom anniversary.

The KC-EU Chairman in a statement issue in Srinagar said that martyr Burhan Wani had added a new page in the ongoing freedom movement. He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste.

About the resolution of Kashmir dispute, he said that unless the people’s aspirations were addressed with sincerity, no other measures would be fruitful for the settlement. It is clear by the people of Kashmir that they wanted their right of self-determination in order to have freedom from Indian occupation.

Ali Raza Syed warned that by killing people and committing crimes against the humanity in the occupied Kashmir, the India can not stop the peaceful movement of the Kashmiris. The people of Kashmir are struggling for their rights accepted under UN Security Council’s resolutions and as per a promise committed by the Indian Authorities.

He also denounced Indian atrocities against the people of Kashmir including extra judicial killings and the house arrest and detention of a number of leaders in the held valley.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Muhammad Shafi Lone in his statement in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Burhan Wani on his first martyrdom anniversary. He said Burhan Wani’s martyrdom has added a new page in the ongoing resistance movement.