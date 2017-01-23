KBT unveils Pakistan cables reel

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Karachi Biennale Trust unveiled another Pakistan Cables’ reel at a ceremony, held at the Customs House Karachi, recently. Renowned Italian artist Maurizio Boscheri has painted the reel highlighting 70 rare species of animals in Pakistan, to commemorate the upcoming 70 years of independence. The reel is installed at the Eduljee Dinshaw Road, which is a cultural and architectural landmark of the city. ‘70 Species for a Biodiverse Pakistan’ is the fourth installation as part of the ongoing public outreach program, “Reel On Hai”, which was launched by Karachi Biennale in collaboration with Pakistan Cables Limited in October last year.

Through the “Reel On Hai” project, the Public Outreach Committee of the Karachi Biennale has invited artists, designers and architects to transform the empty cable reels provided by Pakistan Cables, the main activity partner, into pieces of art.