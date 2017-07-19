KBA hosts awareness seminar on forced marriages

Staff Reporter

Gujrat

To raise awareness about the trends, benefits and detriments of forced marriages, a seminar on the topic of ‘forced marriages: current legal concerns and transnational components linked to migration in Europe was organized by Shaz Consultants in collaboration with German Foundation Hanns Seidel, Pakistan office at Kharian Bar Association, District Gujrat.

The organizer of the event Ms Shazia Bilal Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan highlighted the purpose of the seminar explaining that the idea is to create awareness about the issue of migration, its relations to forced marriage, and the immediate problems that it entails. Since the majority of immigrants in European countries hail from Kharian and its adjoining areas, so the ideal choice is to raise awareness from the Platform of this Bar Association. This awareness program is aimed at devising and working closely with those at risk and channelizing a system to work two ways instead of devising policy framework which make the minorities feel stigmatize, in European context.

Therefore, the discussion was intertwined with migration and integration on one hand and domestic violence, religion and cultural elements of the minority population on the other hand. Ms. Bilal is hopeful in building a team of working legal professionals who could give a comprehensive legislative scheme of proposals, thereby building bridges between Pakistan and European countries. This activity was in line with a series of seminars conducted earlier at Rawalpindi Bar Association in April 2017.

The speakers of the seminar included, Mian Ifran Habib (President Kharian Bar Association), Mian Aamir Usman Adil (Ex-MPA Gujrat), Mian Sher afghan (vice Chairman District Gujrat), Basharat Ahmad Ch (Ex- President Kharian Bar), Aysha Nosheen (Legal Advisor AMA Welfare Society) and Aurakzai Ali Zai (Asst. Prof Gender studies) University of Baluchistan. Mr. Kristof Duwarets Country representative of Hanns Siedel foundation expressed his views that the area of Kharian is the most migration-affected area of District Gujrat, and there is a huge need in educating the masses about forced marriage and its related issues.

The president of the bar conveyed his concerns by saying that by having the consent of the children in marriage makes the issue less “forced.” Mian Aamir Usman Adil, spoke eloquently about inclusion of will and consent of their children in marriages. He supplemented that the purpose of today’s seminar was to convey a message to all the parents for enclosure of the consent of children in marriage. He added that these kinds of seminars should be organized frequently to identify the gaps between legislation and its implementing, hence from these forums, the voice of the common personis heard by the high ups. Main Sher Afghan expressed his hope to spread the message of this seminar to everyone within his community.

Aysha Nosheen voiced that our religion Islam is dynamic and has expressly prohibited the use of force in marriage. She informed people that her welfare society “AMA” has been working exclusively for the cause of females. The gathering was well attended by people from all occupations including civil society, politicians, members of the bar and public. The Program concluded with a vote of thanks from the President Kharina Bar Association, and secretary Bar Naveed Asghar who expressed his sentiments and feelings of appreciation of participants to continue with such like seminars in the future as well.