KATI welcomes Tariq Bajwa’s appointment as Governor SBP

Karachi

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry leadership has welcomed Tariq Bajwa as Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). In a statement here on Monday, KATI’s Patron-in-Chief S.M. Muneer, President Masood Naqi, Senior Vice President Ghazanfar Ali Khan and Vice President Umer Rehan showed their confidence that newly appointed Governor would speed up the reforms process in banking and other related sectors. Tariq Bajwa had a vast experience of economic and finance affairs as he had served on various important positions including chairman Federal Board of Revenue, Secretary Finance and Director SBP.—APP