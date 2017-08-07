KATI welcomes Pervaiz Malik as Federal Minister for Commerce

Karachi

The leadership of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry has welcomed the appointment of Pervaiz Malik as Federal Minister for Commerce. In a joint statement here, Patron-in-Chief, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, S.M.Muneer, President Masood Naqi, Senior Vice President Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Vice President Umer Rehan and members of KATI’s Executive Committee pined their high hopes to Malik. “ We hope, Mr. Malik will play a vital role in bringing reforms for boosting trade and also will make an exclusive strategy on this account,” the statement said.

KATI leaders noted that Pervaiz Malik was a seasoned industrialist and was very much capable to deal with the challenges linked to his ministry. KATI also assured the Minister of full cooperation on behalf of the business community in executing all positive steps of the government for promoting trade.—APP