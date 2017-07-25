KATI sees declining exports as great challenge

Karachi

The leadership of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has expressed their concern over the declining exports of the country and on the delay in payment of refunds to the business community, especially exporters. KATI President Masood Naqi, Senior Vice President Ghazanfar Ali Khan and Vice President Umer Rehan, in their joint statement here on Monday said that the exports sector and industry related to it were facing big challenges. They were of the view that the delay in payment of the huge amount of the pending refunds claims was another hurdle to maintain the production and exports level.—APP