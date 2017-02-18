KATI condemns Sehwan terrorist attack

Karachi

Patron-in-Chief, Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) S.M. Muneer, President Masood Naqi and other officer bearers have strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the devotees at Qalander Lal Shahbaz’s shrine and other incidents terror incidents in the country. In a joint statement, KATI leadership said, “ terrorist and anti Pakistan elements want to derail the country achieving high economic growth rate and fast moving to prosperity. They should be dealt with iron hand.” They also expressed their condolence to the aggrieved families and prayed for departed souls to be placed in eternal peace. The statement said that the business community always stood with government and Pakistan Army in the war against anti-Pakistan forces. They called for more aggressive steps to wash every sign of terror from the country.—APP