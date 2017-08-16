KATI calls for corrective steps on increasing trade deficit

Staff reporter

Karachi

Korangi Association of Trade and Industry has expressed concern over expanding trade deficit of the country, and called for immediate administrative and policy steps on this account.

In a joint statement here on Tuesday, President Masood Naqi, Senior Vice President Ghazanfer Ali Khan and vice president Umer Rehan urged on provision of financial assistance for improvement in production, technology upgradation, branding, certifications and vast marketing.

They maintained that many items included in the trade policy of the country were yet to be implemented. They also spoke of certain exceptions on some Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) which needed to redressed.