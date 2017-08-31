‘Kashmir’s young generation systematically eliminated’

Srinagar

Hurriyat Conference (M) has strongly condemned the “heart wrenching murder” of a youth Muzaffar Ahmed Parray at Hajin, Bandipora, stating that the youth was known for his “commitment towards Kashmir’s movement for right to self determination”.

A spokesperson of the conglomerate in a statement expressed shock over the circumstances in which the headless body of Muzaffar was recovered from the river with both his hands tied back, “which raises strong suspicion that he was tortured to death”.

“It is greatly worrying and painful that Kashmir’s young generation is being systematically eliminated, even in gruesome ways,” he said.

The spokesperson also expressed concern over the escalation of border tensions between India and Pakistan and killing of civilians stating that the two nuclear powers are continuously in the confrontational mode and at loggerheads due to the lingering Kashmir dispute and lack of will to resolve this decade’s long dispute in his historical perspective.

He said the situation in the subcontinent would remain dangerous until the basic dispute is resolved. He said New Delhi’s “rigidity and stubbornness” is the biggest hurdle in resolving Kashmir issue.

“India’s political leadership is following the dictatorial and military approach in Kashmir to suppress the genuine aspirations and instead all efforts are made to change the disputed nature of the problem but Delhi should read the writing on the wall that military might has always failed to crush the genuine sentiment and struggles across the world,” he said.

“Kashmiri struggle is based on truth and justice and the body like United Nations has accepted its disputed nature through resolutions, which are pending implementation,” the spokesperson said.—KR