Kashmir’s 1947 status should be restored under joint Pak-India military defence: KPI

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Secretary General of the Kashmir Peace Institute Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has suggested that for the geophyiscal solution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute under joint Pakistan-India military defence, the status of the 1947 status of the state be restored.

In his remarks to a youth intellectual forum here he said that for the prosperity of the region solution to Kashmir is absolutely an essential part of eonomic progress. No one can turn away one eyes from this reality, he added.

He said that in this proposed Kashmir solution the UN should also be involved as guarantor. He said that the political interpretation of the Kashmir dispute negates the Kashmir stance of India. This has to be explained to th world.

He urged upon United States to advise his ally India to sit with Pakistan and Kashmiri leaders around a table of talks. For this purpose she will have to dilute her Kashmi arrogance on the basis of her military. India keep military power beyond its eonomic proportion, rendering the whole Indian country suffering from hunger, disease and illiteracy. Millions of children are born there on roads and like for whole of life. That has given unproportionate poverty to Indian public. India is exercising no democracy but dynacracy,he added.