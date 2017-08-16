‘Kashmiris won’t remain silent on next generation’s genocide’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the joint resistance leadership has strongly condemned the killing of civilians Muhamamd Yasin Butt and Owais Ahmed Dar by Indian troops, vowing that people as well as their leadership will not remain silent on the continued and unabated genocide of Kashmir’s next generation.

The resistance comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a joint statement expressed deep anger over the killings. Muhamamd Yasin Butt and Owais Ahmed Dar were injured in firing by troops on protesters in Shopian on Saturday and later succumbed to their injuries in hospitals.

“Tens of thousands of troops deployed across the Kashmir Valley have been given a free hand to use pellets and bullets indiscriminately on innocent and unarmed peaceful protestors and kill them in cold blood,” the statement said.

The leadership condemned the Indian policy of oppression and military aggression against civilians especially Kashmiri youth. “Let it be clear to those who pursue repression and authoritarianism as a policy that the dominant sentiment of people of Kashmir won’t be muzzled or quelled by such inhuman tactics and people of Kashmir are committed to fighting for the right of self determination,” the leadership said.

Gilani, Mirwaiz and Yasin paid rich tributes to Muhammad Yasin Itoo and his two associates, who were killed by Indian troops during an encounter in Shopian. They said, “Kashmir has lost a leader, who always advocated unity among people and leadership and had a great committed towards the freedom movement.”

Other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Zafar Akbar Butt, Javed Ahmad Mir, Bilal Siddiqui, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash.—KMS