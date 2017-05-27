‘Kashmiris will never surrender before India’s oppression’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, APHC General Secretary and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabbir Ahmad Shah has said that India has always tried to suppress the liberation movement through military might but the people of Kashmir never surrendered before its oppressive measures.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly condemned the assertion of Indian Defence Minister, Arun Jaitley, that Indian army was free to take decision in a war-like zone and said that the occupation forces had already been given a free hand to unleash atrocities on the people of Kashmir.

He also reacted strongly to Jaitley’s remarks that there would be no talks with resistance leadership and said, “We neither begged for talks before Delhi nor are we in favour of bilateral dialogue.” The people of Kashmir are continuing their struggle for right to self-determination and demand the resolution of Kashmir dispute through tripartite dialogue in line with the relevant UN resolutions, he added.

The DFP Chairman suggested India to accept the reality of Kashmir and said that by doing so, New Delhi would not be doing any favour to the Kashmiris but could eradicate the poverty across India.—KMS