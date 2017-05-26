Kashmiris will never give up

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabbir Ahmad Shah has said that the people of Kashmir will never give up their struggle for right to self-determination.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah was talking to an Indian delegation led by Mani Shankar Aiyar that called on him at his residence in Srinagar, today. The delegation also comprised O P Shah, I D Khajuria, Kapil Kak and Vinod Sharma.

During the meeting, Shabbir Shah, while putting forward his viewpoint said, “We are not in favour of strained relations between India and Pakistan but demand just solution to the Kashmir dispute which has been the bone of contention between the two nuclear neighbouring counties.”

Shabbir Shah told the delegation that India had left no stone unturned to inflict the worst kind of atrocities on the people of the occupied territory and urged the delegates to sincerely make aware the people of India and their leaders about the reality of Kashmir.

The DFP Chairman urged the delegation to meet the people of Valley and listen to their viewpoint as to what tragedies have befallen on them. “India has witnessed the Jalianwala Bagh massacre but in Kashmir, such massacres are a routine.

We don’t have enmity with the people of India but demand the right to decide our future. History stands testimony to the fact that Jammu and Kashmir had never been a part of India,” he said.

On threatening and provocative statements being issued by Indian political and military leadership against the Kashmiris, Shabbir Shah said, a vicious propaganda is being unleashed by asserting that the freedom movement is restricted to just three and a half districts. “Such statements are aimed at misleading the people of India.

If such is the case, why is New Delhi scared of seeking the opinion of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.—KMS