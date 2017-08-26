‘Kashmiris will never allow India to alter demography of IOK’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and President of Anjuman Shari Shian, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, has said that India was trying to abrogate Article 35A to change the demographic composition of the territory.

Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi addressing a public gathering in Budgam said that the people of Kashmir would never allow it to happen. He said, Indian government considers Kashmir as its colony and attempts everything in its control to suppress the resistance movement of the Kashmiri people.

Expressing deep grief and anger at the custodial killing of young student, Shahid Bashir, by Indian troops, he asked, “How long will we carry the bodies of our youth killed with impunity by our oppressors”?—KMS