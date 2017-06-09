Kashmiris will accept nothing less than plebiscite

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the member of the so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdur Rasheed has said that the people of Kashmir will accept nothing less than plebiscite as guaranteed by the United Nations and the international community.

Engineer Rasheed in a statement issued in Srinagar said till final resolution Kashmiris have to ensure that India doesn’t weaken further all those provisions or the status which the territory is enjoying, as whether it is flag of the territory or Article 370 they are all ample proof that Kashmir is not an integral part of India.

He condemned India for launching a defamation campaign against Hurriyat leaders.

He lashed out at the puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, for allowing the raids by Indian National Investigation Agency and said that she had surrendered her self-respect to New Delhi.—KMS