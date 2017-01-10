Kashmiris to blunt anti-struggle plots: Mirwaiz

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyet forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq while referring to a so-called conference, organized by MRM, the sister organisation of RSS in New Delhi, on Kashmir has said that the agents of oppressors are making every effort to undermine Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom through diversionary tactics in the name of peace and development. Kashmiris, Mirwaiz said, were determined to blunt every effort aimed at damaging their freedom struggle. The Mirwaiz delivering a sermon at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani (RA) at Khanyar in Srinagar said that Kashmiris were sacrificing for their right to self-determination, and not for so-called development.

He said such ploys were aimed at creating a wedge and division among Kashmiris along sectarian lines, and the role of anti-Kashmir organisations like MRM and RSS is a no secret. At this point, the Mirwaiz said, people need to be extremely cautious and vigilant of these ploys .He said deceptive efforts will repeatedly be made to lure people by such forces and their collaborators.

The Mirwaiz paid great tributes to the 11th and 12th century saint.—KMS