Kashmiris to achieve freedom from Indian deliverance

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik, has said that the Kashmiri people have been striving for their freedom from Indian occupation for the past several decades and their sentiments are well known.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the killing of civilians by Indian troops in the garb of armed encounters as state terrorism. He said that the intimidating statement by Indian Army Chief, ministers and police were like encouraging this ugly trend of innocent killings.

The JKLF Chief said, as the overwhelming majority of Kashmir stands with the cause of freedom, the recent statements by Indian officials are actually a direct threat to the Kashmiris.

“Today Indian Army Chief, ministers, and other officials by issuing such ridiculous and threatening statements want to repeat the 1990s era and push thousands of peaceful resistance lovers towards armed struggle. This indicates their lack of political maturity and human sensitivity,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hurriyet leaders, Yasmeen Raja and Farooq Ahmed Tawheedi, and the Executive Director of Voice of Victims, Abdul Qadeer Dar, in their statements issued in Srinagar said that Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat wanted more massacres in Kashmir by giving a free hand to the troops to shoot anyone coming their way during siege and search operations.

They said that Kashmir had witnessed several mass killings in the past at the hands of Indian army and Bipin Rawat’s statement clearly depicted his intentions of carrying out more massacres. They said that such threats and intimidations could not deter the Kashmiri people from continuing their freedom movement.—KMS