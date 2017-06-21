Kashmiris in thousands rendered refugees in 28 years

NIA being used to harass Hurriyet leaders

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the unabated Indian state terrorism during the last twenty eight years has forced over thirty five thousand Kashmiris to live outside the territory as refugees. A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of World Refugee Day, today, revealed that over two million Kashmiri refugees lived in camps in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and in the European countries since the start of struggle for Kashmiris’ birth right in 1947.

To avenge celebrations by Kashmiri youth over Pakistan’s win against India in ICC Champions Trophy, Indian troops barged into houses in Shopian, Kulgam, Bandipora and Pampore areas and vandalized property and subjected inmates to ruthless torture. The forces’ action led to forceful pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. The puppet authorities imposed curfew in Pampore, today, to prevent people from visiting the family of a martyred youth, Aadil Mushtaq Mir, who was recently martyred by Indian troops. The troops used brute force on the mourners who had gathered to pay tributes to the martyr.

The joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that India’s National Investigating Agency was being used as a war weapon to harass Hurriyet leaders. The leaders hailed the religious, social and political contributions of great scholar and Ummat-e-Islami founder, Qazi Nisar, on his martyrdom anniversary.

The High Court Bar Association while releasing a report after the visit by its two-member team to different jails of the occupied territory demanded the intervention by international human rights organizations to mitigate the sufferings of Kashmiri detainees and under-trial prisoners.—KMS