Kashmiris struggling to secure their democratic right: Yasin

Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that the people of Kashmir are engaged in a peaceful struggle aimed at securing their right to self-determination and linking their freedom movement with terrorism is unjustified.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the international community was well aware of the fact that for the past 70 years, the people of Kashmir had been struggling for securing their right to self-determination.

He termed as illogical the US action of declaring United Jihad Council Chief, Syed Salahudin, a terrorist. “The right to self-determination is guaranteed by the United Nations Charter and resolutions, but ruthlessly resisted and suppressed by the Indian state through use of extreme force. Instead of condemning the ongoing oppression on the people of Kashmir and acknowledging the legitimacy of Kashmir’s struggle for freedom, the US government has strangely chosen to link freedom struggle with terrorism which is most unfortunate, he stated.

The JKLF Chairman said, Kashmiris are fighting for a just cause. “Our struggle is democratic which in all purposes is in accordance with international laws, UN charter and resolutions and acknowledged by all international covenants and forums,” he added.

He also condemned the fresh arrest spree unleashed by Indian troops and police across the Kashmir Valley.

Meanwhile, on the call of joint resistance leadership, the JKLF leaders and activists staged a peaceful demonstration at Lal Chowk in Srinagar against the US action of branding Syed Salahuddin as terrorist.—KMS