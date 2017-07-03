Kashmiris’ struggle cannot be suppressed: JUP

The people of Indian held Kashmir are struggling for their legitimate right of plebiscite and no power on earth can suppress their movement.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, central president Jamiat Ulema e Pakistan (JUP) Pir Ijaz Hashmi said the people of Jammu and Kashmir had rendered sacrifices of their thousands of men, women and children and they would not accept anything less than independence from Indian yoke.

“Those who are thinking to suppress Kashmir struggle are living in fool’s paradise and they must learn from the past history. Kashmiries will continue their struggle till they achieve the objectives”, he said.

The JUP President said that US people and all other human rights lovers in the world had their concerns on human rights violations in Indian held Kashmir.

He said the US administration, United Nations and all other powers must play their role in stopping Indian state terrorism in Jammu Kashmir. “I appeal the world community especially the people of the west to take an effective stand against human rights violations in Indian held valley,” he added.—APP

