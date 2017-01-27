Kashmiris speak loudly

AS India was celebrating its Republic Day with fanfare, displaying its military muscle against Pakistan and China, Kashmiris observed it as Black Day across the world and on both sides of the Line of Control as a protest against India’s continued denial of the right of self-determination to them. The call for observance of the Black Day had been given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

By observing complete strike in Occupied Kashmir despite all types of machinations by the occupation forces and holding protest rallies and demonstrations throughout the world, Kashmiris have tried to prick the conscience of the international community and the United Nations. The message was quite clear that they would accept nothing short of right of self-determination and the world body must honour its commitment and obligations in this regard. Statements of the Kashmiri leaders, issued in Srinagar, should serve as eye-opener for those in New Delhi as they categorically stated that India had no constitutional, legal or moral justification to celebrate its Republic Day in Jammu and Kashmir as it was illegally occupying the territory against the will of the Kashmiri people. Surely, given the sacrifices of Kashmiri people and their unwavering resolve, which had centre-staged the Kashmir dispute at the global level, would not go waste and the legitimate struggle would be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs. India has all along been alleging that Kashmiri uprising was Pakistan supported but now saner voices within India itself are pointing out that the movement was indigenous and cannot be stopped with repressive measures. Present Indian Government has broken all records of brutality and atrocity as even women and children have been targeted with pellet guns, depriving them of their eyesight. This has raised concern all over the world and the OIC has been demanding of New Delhi to allow its fact-finding mission to visit the occupied territory. India is trying to sidestep the issue of Kashmir on the basis of its economic and military clout but it cannot defeat will of a nation determined to secure its birth right.

