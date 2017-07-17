Kashmiris sacrifices being acknowledged globally

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Secretary General of Kashmir Peace Institute Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has said that the immense sacrifices being rendered by the people in occupied Kashmir are acknowledged worldwide and expected the hope that Kashmiris would soon attain their chosen goal of having right to self-determination.

In his statement Sunday here the Secretary General said that on July 13, 2017, the Secretary General of the United Nations Mr Antonio Guterres has for the third time within a year has underlined the need for the settlement of Kashmir dispute as announced by his spokesperson in UN headquarters New York. Other powers of the world including USA and China have offered their good offices to help resolve the dispute to ease tense conditions in South Asia and to lend the opportunity to the people of Kashmir to use their right to self-determination.

He said that only last week six Kashmiri youth have been martyred by the Indian forces. But this unprecedented repression would not deter the Kashmiris from purusing their path to their long awaited goal to freedom. He said that the India-occupied parts of Jammu and Kashmir have been turned into big jails. Even the elderly leaders like Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooque and Shabbir Shah have been gagged behind confinement doors.