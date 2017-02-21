Kashmiris protest Saderkote night raids by army

Saderkot

People in Saderkoot Bala area of Bandipora district staged protest demonstrations on Tuesday morning against the nocturnal raids by the army. People alleged that army barged into houses, damaged property and beat inmates during the night raids.

Locals told Rising Kashmir that army troopers during the intervening night of 20-21 Feb arrived in Saderkoot Bala locality and starts beating people.

They allege that army troopers went on rampage and ransacked many houses, smashed window panes and beat-up locals.

Eyewitnesses told Rising Kashmir that Army resorted to aerial firing to disperse the angry villagers.

“Troopers damaged property, hurled choicest abuses and beat people unnecessarily,” one of the locals told Rising Kashmir.

However, Army spokesperson told Rising Kashmir that he has no information about the incident and will look what has happened. “I will look into the matter,” he said—RK