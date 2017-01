Jammu

Opposition National Conference (NC) General Secretary and MLA Khanyar, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Wednesday said people of Kashmir are not the slaves of India and hit out at PDP-BJP government for not being visible on the ground in the wake of 6-month protests in Kashmir. Speaking during the discussion on Kashmir killings in the Assembly, Sagar said currently the BJP was pursuing an anti-Muslim policy across the country, which has left minority community threatened.—RK