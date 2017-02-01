Kashmiris not ready to compromise with India

Views from Srinagar

Sheikh Nissar

JANUARY 26 – a day that commemorates the adoption of India’s constitution is over. J&K ministers have stayed away from snowed-in Kashmir during the Republic Day ceremony, not with the intention of having a separate constitution but due to the bad weather.

Later, the tri-colour was hoisted by Divisional Commissioner at a grand ceremony in valley (Bakshi Stadium), while Deputy Commissioners of concerned districts performed hoisting of National Flag at their district headquarters. Another routinely participant, a rivalry of Indian Army participated on 68th Republic Day Ceremony was none else than Pakistani Army. Against all odds, Pakistani Army reciprocated gestures and presented sweets to Indian Army on this occasion.

The exchange of sweets shouldn’t be misunderstood. It was only a demonstration of goodwill by Indian Army to ensure peace on both sides of the LoC. Every Kashmiri welcome this initiative by armed forces of two rival nations, although Kashmir itself observes 26 January as a Black Day. It seems Kashmiris are not ready for any compromise with Union of India, no matter how Pakistan responds.

It’s a tragedy for Kashmiris when Pakistani army exchanged sweets and congratulated Indian counterparts on this occasion. It may have disheartened of thousands of Kashmiris who had hoisted Pakistani flags during the unrest. Every Kashmiri knows about the routine participation of Pakistani Army in India’s grand festivals like Republic Day, Independence Day, Eid, Holi, etc. Hitherto, Kashmiris do not mind about who will participate in Holi or who will participate in Eid. What disheartens Kashmiris is the strategy framed out to suppress them. Then, why are Kashmiris observing this day as a black day while Pakistanis come shoulder to shoulder to Indians is a question itself. Why Kashmiris hoist Pakistani flags and Pakistanis share sweets with Indians?

The beauty of humanity lies in freedom. And freedom refers to freedom of one’s faith first and other types of freedoms later. Kashmiris are hoisting their flags and yet they are sharing sweets with them conveys one message. “They do not care about those who have been martyred, blinded or disappeared, but they have their own interests for which they hail us.” Kashmiris seem to have misunderstood and mistaken by the role played by Pakistan in long lasting dispute.

From the early days of dispute thousands of innocent lives have been taken on both sides of LoC by cross border shelling by both Indian as well as Pakistani forces. Recently, during the Kashmir mass unrest the villages lying around the international border were asked to vacate, even they were shifted to safer places. Every year hundreds of civilians become victims of bullet or bomb during the forces actions on border. Crops get destroyed, animals get killed and houses turn into dust, yet they share sweets on festival occasions.

Kashmiris must rely on their own. During these days of distress, the main focus of Kashmiri leadership should be to string the scattered pearls of Kashmir in a single rosary before some other may pick up them and roll them in his own rosary. We should convey a message to all stakeholders. The message of love and belonging.

—Courtesy: GK

[Sheikh Nissar is Post graduate student of University of Kashmir]