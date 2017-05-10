Are Kashmiris only meant for suffering?

Views from Srinagar

Nanda Reshma

RIGHT now the focus about Kashmir should not be on by-polls, but it should be about peace for the “restless” people of Kashmir. Chair and power aren’t going anywhere but the time is running slipping. The situation needs to be controlled before the hearts of people are shattered.

The government in power should use its power in the right direction that is by controlling the youth in a sympathetic manner and not by handling it with aggression. The power should be used in a justified way, not by hurting the common people.

Eight people die on the polling day in Kashmir, April 9. The reason is not that the people don’t want to cast the vote, but the problem is that the people have lost the element of trust in the present dispensation.

It has been more than eight months of indefinite closures in Kashmir due to which everything has suffered. Even the simple auto driver, who used to earn in a day for spending his earnings for his family after a long day of hard work remains the main victim of this ongoing unrest.

It is well understood that any government can’t be formed without an election, but the need of the hour is to analyse the right time for contesting the elections. Presently, the wounded hearts of Kashmiris need to be healed, and half of the forces should be shunned away from the Valley so that people don’t retaliate with aggression and hostility.

There is no need of any by-polls this time in Kashmir as it will only invoke more “riots” amongst the people and the forces which would result into further killings and injuries.

Also, it is the peak season for the tourism, business and also for the education of the youth, which suffered the most and their career is at stake since last year.

Elections or forming the government is not a big deal, but maintaining law and order in a sensible way should be the moto behind the formation of the government. However, unfortunately the government decision of contesting the by- election at such a crucial time has stopped the people of Kashmir in regaining trust in the government.

The centre is not taking concrete measures to console the ailing hearts of Kashmir. Instead of being sensitive, bullets and pellets are mercilessly being showered on thousands of innocents.

This is not the kind of treatment the Kashmiris deserve, instead the Kashmiris should be consoled and the element of confidence should be put into them, so that the situation would settle in time.

They should be the ones who should be well supported by the government and not the ones who become the victims of cold blooded massacres. A government should not forget that they are in power because of the masses. The masses have lost the confidence in the government to such an extent that there was the lowest percentage of voting which has never occurred in the history of Indian democracy.

If the New Delhi considers Kashmir as its “integral part of India” then they should treat Kashmiris in a sympathetic manner, if such bloodshed continues India might lose Kashmir soon.

It is pathetic that even Kashmiri students in other parts of India are being mistreated and beaten up. What sort of attitude is this? Are Kashmiris only meant for suffering?

Never in the history of any riot or any war-torn area like Syria, has the communication being snapped. But Kashmirhas been made to lose the right to freedom of expression. Why is Kashmir being isolated from rest of the world.

India and Indians are like a big family where India is like a house and Indians are like family members, where if a conflict arises between two or three family members and they aren’t taken care of properly and not being treated well, therefore the family members prefer to stay peacefully and separately, rather than getting into controversies and looked down upon everyday.

Same is the case with Kashmir. It is being ill-treated and there is no sense of understanding between the government, people and forces. This is the reason why the people have got fed up of this chaos and want to stay separatelyand hence they raise slogans of freedom.

If the Indian government wants Kashmir to flourish it is much advised to banish the extra forces in order to avoid exploitation of human rights. The same advice goes to the state government too. If such points aren’t taken into consideration, the mismanagement of Kashmir issue is going to be a blot on the government of India. The mismanagement of the government will be held responsible for the amputation of India’s crown.

It is not only the people who should maintain a civil code of conduct, but the forces are equally responsible who behaved in an un-civilised manner. How can anyone forget the incidents of Kunan Posh Poraand the unrest of 2016 when a family was taking their ailing member to the hospital, the ambulance was stopped, the family was harassed and the daughter was molested.

This all is the retaliation of the people against the forced who are backed by the government who are responsible for making the people blind.

Government should not be holding to the chair for power, instead they should hold on to the hands of the people to regain their trust and faith in them. May Peace Prevail!!

—Courtesy: RK