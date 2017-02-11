Kashmiris march to UNMOG foiled, curbs imposed in Srinagar

Youth clash with Indian forces

Srinagar

The authorities Saturday foiled the separatist sponsored march to United Nations Military Observers’ Group (UNMOG) office at Sonwar here by imposing restrictions at a number of places and placing under house arrest senior Hurriyat leaders. JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik was arrested along with his supporters as he tried to lead a march at Sarai Bala.

The separatist leadership had asked the people to assemble at Lal Chowk and then move towards the UNMOG office in a march. The march was called to stress on the world body to “intervene and put pressure on India to return the mortal remains of Mohammad Maqbool But and Mohammad Afzal Guru who were hanged in Tihar jail and buried in jail premises.

The authorities this morning placed Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest, while Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Shabir Ahmad Shah continue to be under house arrest for months now. Restrictions were imposed in several areas of old city of Srinagar and Lal Chowk.

The cops had also sealed the roads leading to UNMOG office at Sonwar. Even the roads leading to Lal Chowk were sealed. The cops had placed armoured vehicles and concertina wires on the roads to prevent people from taking to roads and marching towards the UN office.

Despite restrictions, people at many places in Srinagar attempted to march towards the UN office. However, they were disallowed and dispersed by the security men.

Police foiled a march led by JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik, who was arrested along with scores of activists. A number of people tried to carry out a march shortly after Friday congregational prayers at Sarai Bala Srinagar. However, police and CRPF stopped them from moving towards city centre Lal Chowk. Police arrested Malik and others and lodged them at police station Kothi Bagh. Besides Malik, Ghazi Javaid Baba, Ghulam Muhammad Dar and Mouhammad Yasin Bhat were also detained at Kothi Bagh police station. They were later shifted to Central Jail here.—KT