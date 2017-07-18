Kashmiris hail UN SG’s Kashmir solution call

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, welcoming the statement of UN Secretary General (UN SG), Antonio Guterres, on Kashmir, the Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) has said the Kashmir dispute can only be resolved through implementation of relevant resolutions of the United Nations on Kashmir.

The DeM Secretary General, Nahida Nasreen in a statement in Srinagar said, “There is no other option than implementing UN resolutions for the peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute.” She said several resolutions were passed by UN but Indian obduracy has always impeded their implementation. Nasreen said India and Pakistan do not need to find a new solution to Kashmir issue as an acceptable and permanent solution lies in the implementation of UN resolutions. She said UN should pressure India to implement these resolutions in Jammu Kashmir.

Hurriyat leader and Democratic Political Movement General Secretary Khawaja Firdous Wani in his statement also hailed the statement of UN Gen Secretary Antonio Guterres and said that political engagement and dialogue was the only civilized and viable approach for just, honourable and lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute.—KMS