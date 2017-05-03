Kashmiris freedom resolve unbent: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that India’s colonial and despotic approach has failed to change the historical realities about the Kashmir dispute despite the use of all inhuman tactics by New Delhi in the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar rejected any bilateral dialogue and demanded that the dispute should be resolved as per relevant resolutions of the United Nations. He maintained that because of India’s unrealistic approach the situation in Kashmir was worsening with each passing day.

Hurriyet leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabbir Ahmad Shah and Maulana Abbas Ansari in their separate statements welcomed the statement of Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Kashmir. The leaders hoped that Tayyip Erdogan, who is on a visit to India, would make efforts to end political uncertainly, prevailing in the region since decades.

The Secretary General of World Kashmir Awareness Forum Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, in a statement in Washington said that the people of Kashmir were heartened by Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks that he would try to persuade both India and Pakistan to engage in a multilateral dialogue for a just and durable settlement of the Kashmir conflict. This is, he added, the most sensible, feasible and practical proposal put forth by the President of Turkey.

Hurriyet leaders, Zafar Akbar Butt and Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressing public gatherings in Srinagar and Islamabad said that India was ruining the future of Kashmiri youth under a well designed conspiracy.—KMS