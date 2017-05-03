Kashmiris concerned over Aasiya’s falling health

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), General Secretary Nahida Nasreen has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating health condition of party’s incarcerated Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, who along with her personal secretary has been detained at women’s police station, Rambagh in Srinagar.

Nasreen in a statement issued in Srinagar said “Andrabi, who is suffering from bronchitis, is ill due to the change in climate. Further, the lack of space and hygiene at the police station has aggravated her problem. She has been on medication due to prolonged problem of Asthma. She wasn’t able to get proper medication at the police station which has led to critical health conditions.”

“If anything untoward happened to her during detention, the onus of responsibility will lie on the authorities,” she added.

“The family members who visited her said that she had had an asthma attack due to which she had been coughing all the time,” she said.—Agencies