Kashmiris cherish great love for Mujahideen: Moosvi

Badgam

In occupied Kashmir, senior leader of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has said that people in the territory move to encounter sites to support mujahideen because they possess deep sentiments for them.

Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi addressing a gathering in Badgam said that the Indian Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat’s recent statement was not only irresponsible one but it also depicted the frustration of the Indian authorities.

The APHC leader said that people of Kashmir had given their blood for the freedom and by hitting to roads to ensure safety of the mujahideen, they had been showing their love and affection for them. “India should accept the reality and resolve Kashmir dispute,” he added.—KMS