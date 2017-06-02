Kashmiris should celebrate coming Eid at Chakothi Common Point

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Muzaffarabad

Secretary General Kashmir Peace Institute Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has asked both parts Kashmiris to celebrate Eid Al Fitr jointly at Chakothi Common Point, urging United Nations Organanization to facilitate their travel to Chakothi under UN Flag. Talking to Kashmir refugees delegation who met him on Thursday here he said India must cease fire during ramazan and allow Kashmiris under her parts of J&K to take part in joint Eid jubilation with their brethren from AJK at Chakothi Common bridge.The Kashmir refugees lauded this suggestion, saying such measures can also help solve many common hurdles to reach a negotiated solution to Kashmir dispute.

Resident Editor Daily Parliamentary Times also welcomes this idea of joint Eid celebration as a forward move towards Kashmir solution. Secretary General KPI also extended advance Eid greetings to the people of Pakistan and of divided J&K.