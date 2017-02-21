Kashmiris become soft targets of Delhi police

Views from Srinagar

Suhail Ahmad

RECENTLY, two Kashmiri men — Mohammed Rafiq Shah and Mohammed Hussain — were acquitted of all charges in the 2005 Delhi serial blast case as the prosecution failed to prove their guilt. Like all such cases of young innocent Kashmiri Muslim men losing precious years of their lives behind bars, it received cursory media coverage. Interestingly, Times of India, which is known to toe official line in such cases, carried the story as front-page lead under the heading ‘College to jail: How cops stole 12 years of his youth’. It was a welcome departure from the traditional role of mainstream media of acting as government mouthpiece on the issues of so-called ‘national interest’ and ‘national security’.

Since the emergence of militancy in the valley, Kashmiris have become soft targets for Delhi police. Being a Muslim and a Kashmiri has proved to be a double-edged sword for some men.

Rafiq was a student of Islamic Studies at Kashmir University when he was picked up in 2005 in connection with Delhi blasts and as TOI reported his acquittal after 12 years raises serious questions on the credibility of police.

According to Rafiq, he was subjected to severe torture — forced to drink urine, kept naked, sexually abused – in order to break his spirit. He had also alleged that rats were put in his trousers and attempts made to hurt his religious sentiments. “It seems I am being victimised only because I am a Kashmiri Muslim,” he had said.

Around the time of his arrest, TOI in its front-page report on February 12, 2006 suspected that it “could be a case of harried cops under pressure to show results, targeting an innocent boy” which indeed seems to have been the case in the first place.

It is quite common for Muslims to be treated as terror suspects in India. Some innocents are lucky to be acquitted while there may be many more still languishing in jails. Their only fault: bearing a Muslim name. And if a Muslim suspect happens to be a Kashmiri and sports a beard also, it acts as a stamp of guilt.

Media has not done much to expose and condemn the labeling of Muslims as terrorists with some exceptions like Tehelka magazine. In some of its reports, Tehelka magazine profiled innocent Muslims who were branded as terrorists before being finally acquitted by the court for want of conclusive evidence. It goes without saying that before their release, the victims and their families have to pass through harrowing experience.

On March 6, 2010, Tehelka carried a story about two innocent Kashmiri men who were implicated in a false case. The victims were Gulzar Ahmed Ganai, a BA student, and his cousin Muhammad Amin Hajam, a Revenue Department official. Ganai had gone to Delhi with Hajam, who wanted to buy gold ornaments for his sister’s marriage. Instead, the cousins were paraded publicly by the Special Cell of Delhi Police as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) members from whom 1.5 kg of RDX and Rs 6 lakh had been recovered. However, while cooking up the story, Delhi police made some grave mistakes in documentation of the case which convinced Patiala House Court judge about the innocence of the two cousins.

In the 13 March 2010 issue, Tehelka profiled two more Kashmiris who were jailed in false cases – Nazir Ahmed Khan, a travel agency employee and a student, Ghulam Mohiuddin Shah. Working with as a tour operator in Daryaganj, Nazir was arrested by Delhi Police and branded a Hizb-e-Islami terrorist trying to smuggle RDX. When the case came up for hearing, glaring loopholes came to light. The judge pointed out inconsistencies in the police’s statements. Nazir was released after a tormenting ordeal that lasted four-and-a-half years.

Ghulam Mohiuddin Shah of Sopore had gone to study at Delhi Public School in New Delhi. Shah and a Kashmiri friend of his, Gulzar Ahmed Wani, a doctorate student of Arabic from Aligarh Muslim University were picked up by police on charges of carrying out bomb blasts. He narrated how the interrogators would repeatedly refer to words ‘Kashmiris’ and ‘terrorists’ in the same breath. Shah was released after nine years.

These are just some of the cases, which came to light, but there are many more which go unreported.

In different Indian states, terrorist activities are arbitrarily linked with Muslim names, sometimes even before the preliminary investigations to divert attention from security lapses. Innocent men are arrested on trumped up charges. They languish in jails for many years facing physical and mental torture, and media more or less accepts the official version without question.

An innocent person, who is caught and tortured for no fault of his, is likely to develop strong antagonistic feeling against the establishment, irrespective of his religious affiliation. Far from preventing the blasts, police forces like the Delhi police’s special cell has been pushing the innocent Muslims to the wall.

—Courtesy: Rising Kashmir

[The writer sohail Ahmed is Srinagar based columnist]