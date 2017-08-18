Kashmiri youth sacrificing lives for sacred cause: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has, paying glorious tributes to martyred youth Ayub Lone, said that youth were sacrificing their precious lives for sacred cause.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar, extending condolences with grieved families, said: “Our youth are sacrificing their present for the betterment of our tomorrow.

They are writing a history by their blood, which puts a huge responsibility on us to safeguard these sacrifices and never to compromise over the mission of martyrs.”

Tehreek-e-Huriyat delegation led by Bashir Ahmad Qureshi visited grieved family in Kakpora and participated in funeral prayers.

Extended his condolences with grieved families, Qureshi said “We deeply feel this as loss of precious lives is a lifelong agony for those grieved families and prayed for eternal peace to the departed martyrs and forbearance to the bereaved family.”

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leader, Maulna Masroor Abbas Ansari in his statement in Srinagar expressed concern over the plight of political prisoners languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

He said that the detainees were being deprived of fundamental rights and medical facilities in the prison.

He added that they were not being presented in the court on due dates to prolong their illegal detention.—KMS