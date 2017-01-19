Kashmiri youth pelleted to blindness by Indian forces

Pulwama

In occupied Kashmir, the blinding of a 27-year-old BA final year student, Muhammad Ashraf Wani, by pellets has ruined his family in Pulwama.

After my husband’s death thirteen years ago, it was Muhammad Ashraf Wani who supported families by earning livelihood for the family.

He arranged marriages of his two younger sisters from his own earning a couple of years ago. “But now he has been rendered disabled,” said his mother.

On August 24, 2016, Indian forces directly opened fire at a pro-freedom rally in Prichoo Pulwama. One of the bullets hit 27-year-old BA final year student Muhammad Ashraf Wani in his back. The bullet penetrated his chest and ruptured some of his internal organs.—KMS