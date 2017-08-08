Kashmiri youth fighting brutal occupation: DeM

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, General Secretary of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM), Nahida Nasreen has said that the youth of Kashmir are fighting the brutal occupation of India.

Nahida Nasreen in a statement issued in Srinagar paid tributes to martyrs Abid Hamid Mir, Javeed Ahmad Dar and Danish Ahmad Dar killed by troops at Amargarh in Sopore.

She said, “India’s plan is to crush armed struggle in the valley but they must remember that with the martyrdom of every Mujahid many more will rise up against the illegal occupation

Condemning the firing on civilian protestors in Saderkoot Bandipura by the forces in which three people have been critically injured she said that India is using military might to crush the sentiment and aspirations of the people of Kashmir.

Nasreen also ridiculed the puppet Mehbooba Mufti for giving a free hand to the occupational machinery to kill civilians at the behest of her masters in New Delhi.—KMS