Kashmiri youth facing worst kind of political revenge: JI

Srinagar

The Jamaat-e-Islami, has said that Kashmiri youth are facing the worst kind of political revenge for raising voice against human rights violations and youth with religious bent of mind are the main targets. The Jamaat spokesman, Advocate Zahid Ali in a statement issued in Srinagar also termed the continued illegal detention of Muslim Deeni Mahaz Chairman, Dr Muhammad Qasim, who despite spending 24 years in prison has not been released, as a glaring example of lawlessness.

He said to suppress the just voice of the people, such activists are taken into custody and implicated in baseless cases to make their release impossible. He said normally a life convict is released after completing 10 or 12 years in jail but those associated with Kashmir dispute are discriminated on political and ideological basis and subjected to the worst kind of political vendetta.

“Dr Mohammad Qasim is a glaring example of this lawlessness who despite spending 24 years in prison and suffering from various fatal infirmities is not released. On political basis, life imprisonment has been defined as imprisonment till death which in other words means death penalty,” he deplored.

Similarly, the spokesman said that the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League Chairman, Masarat Alam was facing the same treatment and was under custody for last seven years despite that the High Court had quashed his detention orders 24 times.—KMS