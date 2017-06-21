Kashmiri team wants urgent UNHCR hand in Kashmir

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (Ajk)

Seeking immediate due role of the civilized world and International human rights organizations including the United Nations Human Rights Council to get the continued killing of innocent people in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the 8-member Kashmir delegation leader Altaf Hussain Wani has urged upon the UNHRC to move ahead to get the continued killing of innocent Kashmiris at the hands of the Indian occupation forces in the bleeding vale of Kashmir.

Speaking at the ongoing 35th session of the UN Human Right Counci in Geneva Tuesday, Wani recalled that the right to self-determination of people of Jammu and Kashmir is recognized by the United Nations Security Council, says a message reaching here from Geneva and that released to the media here on Tuesday.

“But Indian government’s unwillingness to honor its commitments has forced people of Indian occupied Kashmir to resist Indian occupation”, he underlined. “We call upon government of India to end its military repression in the occupied Kashmir and create environment for implementation of UN resolution on Kashmir”, Wani said.