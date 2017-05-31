Kashmiri students studying outside seek end to phone gag

Chandigarh, India

Following the suspension of Internet and phone services in Kashmir, Greater Kashmir has received several distress messages from students who are studying outside the state.

One of the students, who identified himself as Mir Rahil, said that he was running short of money and that he wasn’t able to contact his parents back home in south Kashmir.

“I am studying in a college in Chandigrah. I have to return home but I don’t have any contact with my family as incoming call facility is barred in south Kashmir. I don’t have money to return home,” he said, in an email.

Rahil said that several students in his college were facing the same problem. He appealed to the state government to end the phone gag.

Internet and phone services have been banned in parts of Kashmir to prevent “spread of rumours” following the killing of top Hizb commander Sabzar Bhat in an encounter with government forces on Saturday.—GK