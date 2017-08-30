Kashmiri service selection process partial, prejudice

Srinagar

The entire services recruitment process has been found faulty, partial and corruption-ridden. The Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell has had to intervene to make the SSB time-bound for filling up of vacancies in the government departments on the pattern of Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Kashmiri youth were very jittery over the blind selection process.Taking cognizance of scores of grievances brought into his notice regarding the lacunas in the recruitments process, Coordinator CM’s Grievance Cell, Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, in a communication to the Chairman SSB, has suggested a slew of measures to expedite and streamline the selections made by the Board. “All the referred posts as received by SSB from various Administrative Departments should be advertised twice a year i.e. April and October and subsequently the written test schedule should be fixed in advance like SSC or UPSC to be conducted bi-annually,” states the communication addressed by Tassaduq Mufti to SSB Chairman. According to the communication, the entire recruitment process should be time bound and should get completed in all respects before next session. “Frequent postponement of the written test should be discouraged,” it states adding that selected examination centers preferably at district headquarters should be set up which can be properly monitored, rather than setting up ill managed centers with poor infrastructure in every nook of the state which ultimately give rise to reports of mass copying and use of electronic gadgets. “This can further result in cancellation of exam process and litigations,” it said. It has been further suggested that basic qualification, desired qualification, experience need to be fixed for every post once for all by Constituting Committees for the same and the government should be asked to update the recruitment rules wherever necessary. The other suggestions include, that complete merit lists of all appeared and selected candidates at every stage to be put in public domain, responsibility to be fixed on paper setters for any negligence in setting the question papers, answer keys need to be published in newspapers and websites on the next day of the after examination so that the aspirants can assess their performance, the internal grievance redressal mechanism needs to be strengthened and help desks manned by professionals along with placement of grievances redressal officers need to be in place.—GK

