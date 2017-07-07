‘Kashmiri martyrs’ sacrifices not to go waste’

Islamabad

Hurriyet leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, in Indian occupied Kashmir,has said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs will not be allowed to go waste and their mission will be accomplished at all costs.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza in a statement issued in Srinagar appealed to the Kashmiri people and party workers to follow the protest programmes announced by the joint resistance leaderships in connection with the martyrdom anniversaries of popular youth leader, Burhan Wani and the martyrs of 13th July 1931.

“Every programme of the resistance leadership must be followed in letter and spirit,” he added.

Mukhtar Waza urged India to take steps towards settling the Kashmir dispute through tripartite talks involving Pakistan, India and the genuine Kashmiri leadership for ensuring durable peace in South Asia.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Mir Shahid Saleem, in a statement issued in Jammu expressed serious concern over the hate campaign launched by the extremis Hindu organizations against Muslims in occupied Kashmir particularly in Jammu region.—APP