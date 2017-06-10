Kashmiri martyrdoms, properties loss, dislocations be surveyed: KPI

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Secretary General of the Kashmir Peace Institute (KPI) Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi has appealed to the UN, OIC, EU, SCO, OSCE and HRW to conducted at their own levels surveys of losses of human lives, properties, population dislocation, educational disturbances, division of family members in Jammu and Kashmir because of the ongoing Kashmir dispute whose gravity was acknowledged by the UN Security Council in their first resolutions in 1948 and onwards. This dispute is a threat to world peace and security, the text line of the first resolution of UN Security Council had recorded, he reminded. The survey would show the colossal losses of lives and material and defacement of Kashmiri culture, he said.

Talking to to a group of practicing lawyers in district courts Rawalpindi on Friday the Secretary General of KPI urged on them to prepare a world class Kashmir dispute document with relevant evidences that led to the division and dispute over Jammu and Kashmir despite Maharaja Hari Singh’s Standstill Agreement signed with Pakistan, surrendering suzerainty of J&K to Pakistan’s geographic sovereignty on August 12-15, 1947. Till the small hours of the October 27, 1947 morning the central post office of Srinagar was stamping the envelope with Pakistan Stamp as a proof of Pakistan’s sovereignty over Jammu and Kashmir region, he reminded. If someone wants to see the Pakistan stamped envelope he/she can see that with central leader of APHC Syed Yusufu Nasim and many others as evidential record.

KPI Secretary General welcomed the elderly Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani’s Friday [today] media statement that a process of tripartite talks – Pakistan, India and Kashmiris – should start in a bid to find out Kashmir dispute solution. Dialogue is the only way to reach the final destination of this long drawn out conflict, but the dialogue should be rich in dispute contents and structural stresses only as in the past, he added. Replying a question he paid rich tributes to veteran international intellectual the late Zahid Malik for founding the Kashmir Peace Institute to help evolve ideas for the sake of solution to Kashmir.