Kashmiri journalist assaulted in Delhi for being a Muslim

New Delhi

A Kashmiri journalist, Basit Malik, was assaulted by Hindu fanatics for being a Muslim. Basit Malik, who writes for Delhi-based Caravan Magazine said that he was on his professional duties in Sonia Vihar area of Delhi when a mob dragged, kicked, punched and slapped him only for being a Kashmiri Muslim. Basit narrated in Caravan that the mob took videos of assault on him while he was instructed to chant certain slogans. “During this entire ordeal, which lasted for an hour and a half, I was surrounded at all times.—KMS