Kashmiri heroes sacrifices not to go waste: Malik

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik said that martyr Sajjad Kenoo was one of pioneers of present struggle for freedom and the sacrifices of people like him could never be forgotten. Muhammad Yasin Malik was addressing a memorial meeting in Srinagar to recall the sacrifices of martyr Sajjad Kenoo.

Terming Sajjad Shaheed as a humble person, dedicated warrior, prolific leader and a brilliant human being, he said that he was one of the faces of Kashmiri resistance who till his last breath stood upright for the cause of freedom and sacrificed his life while striving for it. The JKLF Chairman said that the sacrifices of heroes like martyr Sajjad Kenoo would never go waste and pledged to take forward his mission with passion and zeal. Meanwhile, the JKLF has strongly condemned the ongoing oppression on inmates especially those who were booked under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) that has been quashed by court but has been re-arrested. APHC leader and the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Chairman, Nayeem Ahmad Khan paid rich tributes to Sajjad Kenu on his first anniversary. Sajjad was remembered, today, at the party office in Srinagar.

He also paid glorious tributes to Muzaffar Ahmad Molvi of Sopore, a well known commander, who was martyred recently. KMS.