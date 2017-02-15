Kashmiri elders condemn Lahore suicide attack

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the resistance leadership has condemned the suicide bomb attack in Lahore and expressed condolences over the loss of invaluable lives.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued Srinagar while expressing grief over the attack asked for isolating and bringing to book those responsible for the attack.

“Pakistan is facing worst type of terrorism.

The neighboring countries are instigating and promoting barbaric and heartless activities in Pakistan,” he added.

A spokesman for Mirwaiz-led Hurriyet forum, in a statement while condemning the attack expressed sympathy with the bereaved families.

The Chairman of Jammu Kashmir liberation Front (JKLF) Muhammad Yasin Malik, in his statement terming the Lahore attack as an inhuman act, said killing innocent humans by attacking them with bombs and bullets can only be termed as terrorism of the worst kind.

Expressing solidarity with the families of victims, he prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The Chairman of Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabbir Ahmad Shah said “Our thoughts and prayers are with the nation of Pakistan.

The heart-wrenching incident has once again proved that the country continues to be worst target of terrorism.

Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) Secretary General Nahida Nasreen said,

“The enemies of Pakistan and Islam can go to any extent in destabilising the country as it is the fort of Islam and Muslims.

Other Hurriyet leaders including Bilal Siddiqui, Syed Saleem Gilani and Mir Shahid Saleem also condemned the Lahore attack.—KMS