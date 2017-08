Kashmiri boy’s film to be screened in Spain

Srinagar

A short film, written and directed by a young Kashmiri boy is set for screening at an international film festival in Spain.

24-year-old Wasif Jeelani in an interview in Srinagar said that his film ‘Hardouk Ooush-Tears of autumn’ has been selected for international film festival in Spain.

The film, produced by Vivek Budakoti and Rajita Sharna, has been made under the banner of Magic Lantern Productions.

Inspired by Anton Chekhov’s short story ‘Misery’, the film is an attempt to present a perspective on enforced disappearances in occupied Kashmir, said Jeelani.—KMS