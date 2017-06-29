Kashmiri Americans stage protest outside of White House

Resistance leaders condemn restrictions on Eidul Fitr

Srinagar/Washington/Muzaffarabad

In occupied Kashmir, senior resistance leaders Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik while greeting the people on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Fitr have condemned the restrictions and the barring of Hurriyet leadership from offering religious obligations in the territory.

Syed Ali Gilani in his message slammed the authorities for placing Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai and scores of other resistance leaders and activists under house arrest on the Muslim festival. He termed the arbitrary arrests and curbs as state sponsored terrorism.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq appealed to the people to reach out to the needy and poor sections of society and remember martyrs and their families on this occasion.

In his message from Srinagar central jail, Muhammad Yasin Malik extended his wishes to the families of martyrs, the injured and the detainees and expressed the hope that the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir would soon taste the ultimate victory.

Meanwhile, many youth were arrested after anti-India protests rocked Kishtwar town before and after Eid prayers. Imam of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar Farooq Ahmed Kichloo demanded unconditional withdrawal of cases against the youth. Later, a procession was taken to the shrine of 17th century Sufi saint Hazrat Shah Mohammad Fareed-ud-Din Baghdadi. Pro-freedom, pro-Burhan Wani and anti- India slogans were raised during the rally.

The United Jihad Council has issued a week-long programme to pay tributes to Burhan Wani and the 1931 martyrs from July 7 to 13.

In Muzaffarabad, Kashmiris held a demonstration to express solidarity with Syed Salahuddin. They condemned the US administration’s decision of declaring Syed Salahuddin a terrorist.—KMS